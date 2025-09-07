Inside The Spurs

Ex-Spur's Blunt Message to Victor Wembanyama After Georgia-France Upset

The former San Antonio Spurs forward spoke on Victor Wembanyama after Georgia eliminated France from EuroBasket 2025.

Matt Guzman

Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1), left, stands with forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1), left, stands with forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sandro Mamukelashvili will no longer suit up for the San Antonio Spurs during the regular season, but he was thinking about them Sunday morning.

Team Georgia kept the upsets coming at EuroBasket 2025 with an 80-70 win over reigning silver-medalist France following Nikola Jokić-led Serbia's loss to Finland in the first round of the knockout stage. After the contest, Mamukelashvili took it in.

"What a day, man," the ex-Spur said. "Everybody came out believing in themselves. Everybody came out ready to play their role, play together, no matter how the game was going."

Georgia Upsets France

Mamukelashvili, one of the Toronto Raptors' free agency additions, finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes, helping Georgia to its "biggest" win in basketball history. That's how he saw it, anyway.

"I don't know, maybe like 20, 30, 40 years ago (Georgia) had one of the big wins," Mamukelashvili said. "I don't remember ... but in this era, the new era, definitely the biggest win."

France was short Victor Wembanyama after the center was ruled out for the regular season in February with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Initially, Wembanyama considered a return for the tourney, but erred on the side of caution regarding his rehabilitation.

"We're taking our time," he said at the end of the regular season. "I'm neither late nor early. It's a process. There's definitely steps I need to take before (I come back)."

Wembanyama or not, Mamukelashvili found time to gloat.

"Right now, I can text Victor Wembanyama and tell him that we just beat France," Mamukelashvili said after Georgia's victory. "Too bad he wasn't here ... we would have beaten them with him, too."

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) puts a shirt on while talking with forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54)
Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) puts a shirt on while talking with forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season Mamukelashvili played his fourth NBA season — third with the Spurs. In 61 appearances, the forward averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field. His season highlight came in the form of a 34-point outing against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center with Flavor Flav in attendance.

"You cannot waste an NBA minute," Mamukelashvili said that night, deeming himself a scorer. "Nothing is guaranteed. Nothing is promised."

With the Raptors, he'll continue to carry that mindset in hopes of earning a larger role in the NBA. And Sunday morning looked like a strong bid for one.

