Extra Point: Could the Golden State Win Signal a Turning Point for San Antonio?
Coming into Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs had only won a single meeting between the two teams over the last two seasons.
Now, after a 17-point comeback victory, the Spurs have won two. Victor Wembanyama led the way for San Antonio with 25 points while Harrison Barnes poured in 22 of his own on 7-8 shooting. The question, though, is how much of a win was it?
Barnes had a miraculous night from the floor, and Steph Curry was limited to say the least. Curry finished with just 14 points on 5-16 shooting from the field. Those anomalies certainly don't pop up every day, but the devil is in the details with this win.
For quite a significant portion of the game, the Spurs played exactly how Golden State wanted them to. Then, a switch was flipped. Something clicked that simply wasn't clicking before, and San Antonio turned it on.
The straw that stirred the drink for San Antonio, though, might have been Stephon Castle. The rookie finished with 19 points and was tied for second on the team in plus-minus when the final buzzer sounded at +14. The two-pronged approach from Castle and Wemby did exactly what Spurs fans have hoped for all season and gave the Por Vida faithful a glimpse into what could be the future of the organization.
If that future looks like it did last night, a lot more wins are ahead of San Antonio than what's behind them. The Spurs will go for another win on Tuesday in a road matchup with the Utah Jazz.