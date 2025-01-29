Extra Point: Diving In to Tonight's Matchup Against the Clippers
Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs square off against the LA Clippers in a western conference bout that could truly go either way.
The Clippers enter the matchup 26-20 on the year, while the Spurs have fallen back beneath the .500 mark at just 20-23 on the season. Both teams come into tonight hungry for a win, especially San Antonio, considering the team got tranced in its second outing in Paris.
The Clippers are the winners of two out of the team's last three games after taking the one loss to Phoenix on Monday night.
The Clippers and Spurs have already faced off twice this season and each have split one win a piece. LA took the first matchup 113-104, while San Antonio won the second in December 122-86. The Spurs lead the all-time series between the two teams 133-56.
Who's in and Who's out?
Clippers Injury Report:
- Jordan Miller: Day-to-day (illness)
- PJ Tucker: Out (Personal)
- Kriss Dunn: Out (Knee)
- Cam Christie: Out (Ankle)
Spurs Injury Report:
Sidy Cissoko: Out (Concussion)
The Spurs will be at nearly full strength for one of the few times thus far in 2025, meaning that they will have a full battery to contend with the likes of James Harden and Norm Powell, who's been averaging more than 20 ppg over the course of his last 20 played.
With the game being in front of the Por Vida faithful, the Spurs might be able to use some home court cooking to their advantage and grab a win when the team could probably use it most.