Extra Point: Expect Wembanyama to Go Off in Paris
Players like Victor Wembanyama only come around every once in a while. Pure athletic freaks of nature that can dominate on a whim at the sport's highest level are hard to come by, and the Spurs had to go across the globe to find theirs.
Tomorrow night, though, Wembanyama and the Spurs face off against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, France, the country that Wembanyama calls home. Many predictions could be made on the final score, as the Spurs have been the definition of an up-and-down team up to this point in the season, but one prediction that I'm going to make is this - Wembanyama is going to try his best to put on a show in front of his home crowd.
The French Phenom torched Indiana the last time the two teams faced off for 31 points, 12 boards, 6 assists and 6 blocks. Thus, history is on his side in this argument as well. I'm expecting full Mamba mentality out of Wembanyama in Thursday night's game, though, so how much could he realistically go for?
Another 30-piece surely isn't out of the question, especially given his averages this season as he's already averaging close to 25 points per game. He drops 30 points fairly often, then. However, I'm thinking bigger here.
Wembanyama will want to give all of his fans - and Spurs fans, by association - a game worth their admission. This will be a home game away from home for San Antonio, and if any basketball fan has scrolled far enough on their social media feeds, they know that overseas crowds can be rowdy bunches.
Final prediction, Wembanyama has a 40-piece en route to a win over the Pacers in his home country.