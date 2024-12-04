Extra Point: Suns/Bulls Turnaround Could Prove as Barometer for Young Spurs Team
After losing last night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the San Antonio Spurs stand awaiting their chance for a rebound game against the Chicago Bulls, one of the few Eastern conference foes on the schedule up to this point.
Despite taking the loss to Phoenix on the road, San Antonio flashed extreme potential yet again through the play of its young building blocks despite having one of the team's poorer offensive showings from the field this year. The Suns held Victor Wembanyama to just 15 points on the night while Devin Vassel led the squad with 25.
Harrison Barnes ened the night 1-8 from the field and Stephon Castle hit just 5-14 shots himself. The building blocks simply weren't building much out of anything but bricks, and the Spurs still managed to go into the fourth quarter only down four points. Any team in the NBA can beat the rest of the league on a good night, but it's who plays well during bad nights than can often times make a difference, and the Spurs almost did just that against Phoenix.
Now, the team turns its eyes towards the Chicago Bulls in a cross-conference bout, and the battle tested Spurs should be licking their chops. Chicago is 9-13 overall on the young season, without much hope of finishing a lot better than that. If San Antonio wants to get back in the hunt for a higher seeding before the all-star break, they have to handle these Eastern conference foes.
The two teams tip off tomorrow night at 5 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Southwest.