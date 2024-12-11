Extra Point: What Would the Spurs Look Like with AJ Dybantsa on the Roster?
Recently, AJ Dybantsa, one of the most highly touted recruits of the 2020's, announced that when looking ahead, the San Antonio Spurs are one of two preferred destinations.
That announcement got Spurs fans thinking - what would a roster with Dybantsa on it look like? Obviously, there would have to be some capital or players traded away for draft stock, or Dybantsa would have to fall heavily in the draft despite being the consensus number one overall pick in 2026 at this point. However, the question still begs, does it not?
When dissecting the current state of the San Antonio roster, the depth at the wing stands out, and at 6-foot-9 with a guard's handle, that could be Dybantsa's preferred spot in the rotation. However, if he decided to lean into his shooting ability and play a small-ball four, that could make things quite interesting.
Jeremy Sochan has grown into the hearts of some Spurs fans, but with competition like Dybantsa, he might be relegated to a role-player status in favor of the young star's potential pairing with Victor Wembanyama. Additionally, Chris Paul was of course brought on to the Spurs roster as a veteran who can bring a sense of stability into the young Spurs offense. By 2026, the point guard position could be Stephon Castle's, which would give the Spurs one of the most dynamic young trios in the league.
Fans have heard all about the potential of this Spurs core, and if they somehow managed to add Dybantsa into that mix, the potential would only skyrocket even higher.