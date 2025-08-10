Fans React to NBA's Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic Post
While Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA today, it's clear that San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has a chance at being the best player in the near future.
For that reason alone, anytime Wembanyama and Jokic share a court together, it always feels like a very special moment. The two have only faced off a total of six times, with Jokic having a winning record of 4-2. Not only that, but Jokic has averaged an astonishing 36.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists against Wembanyama.
However, one thing that may be even more special than when the two titans face off on the court, is the first time the two were on the same team in the All-Star game.
The Moment Between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama
Via @NBA: "When Wemby brought a book to the All-Star locker room…"
Nikola Jokic couldn't believe his ears when Wembanyama claimed that he read a book before every game - the fans couldn't believe it either.
"Because he knows wemby is doing it for attention, I hope wemby isn’t like lebron but it may be," said one critical fan.
"Joker and Wemby are treasures of the modern game 😃," said another more lighthearted fan.
"let's see what Wemby has to show us this season," said another excited fan.
"Want this to be the Bird vs Magic of this generation. And I'm here for it," said another NBA fan.
How Will Jokic vs Wembanyama Look in the Future?
It's hard to see Victor Wembanyama having the edge over Nikola Jokic in the near future. Based on what has happened in recent history, the lack of size Wembanyama has over Jokic has been a major issue. Jokic's ability to take out Wembanyama's legs for interior positioning is something that needs to be addressed in future matchups.
In Wembanyama's six games against Jokic, he's averaged 25.2 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 42/31/78 shooting from the field. Wembanyama has definitely held his own over Jokic, but his efficiency clearly drops in the matchup. Especially when compared to his 47.6% season average and 46.9% career average from the field.
It remains to be seen what the results were of Wembanyama's unorthodox offseason training, but many are expecting to come back in this third season with a vengeance. Especially, after being robbed of a very rightful Defensive Player of the Year.