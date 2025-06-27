Former First Overall Pick Makes Shocking Statement On Spurs Legend
Being the first overall pick in any sporting draft comes with a lot of pressure, as you're viewed as the top available prospect when you come off the board. In the 2007 NBA Draft, that honor went to Greg Oden, after he averaged 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game for Ohio State as a freshman. Unfortunately, injuries got the best of him, forcing him to retire after only three years.
Oden recently caught up with HoopsHype in an interview, answering all sorts of questions about his career and life after the NBA. He was also asked about who he thinks the greatest of all-time is, providing an answer nobody could've expected.
"My personal greatest of all time is David Robinson. He’s my favorite player. That’s who I grew up watching. That’s who I grew up trying to be like," Oden told HoopsHype. "But I honestly feel like by the time this guy retires, there’s going to be no more evidence against him, and that’s LeBron James."
Robinson, a former league MVP and NBA Hall of Famer, isn't even considered a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. Despite being drafted first overall in 1987, he didn't make his debut until 1989 as he fulfilled his military service with the Navy.
Robinson did go on to have a stellar seven-year stretch, averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game while finishing top six in MVP voting every season. However, after going down with a back and foot injury in the 1996-97 season, he was never the same player. The Spurs went on to draft Tim Duncan, and the rest was history.
While Robinson isn't considered by many the GOAT, he is only one of four players to ever record a quadruple-double, and the most recent one as well. That came in 1994, when he had 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks against the Detroit Pistons in a win.
