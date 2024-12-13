Former Spur Dejounte Murray Praises Mitch Johnson: Spurs Starter, Friday, December 13, 2024
Dejounte Murray hasn’t been shy about sharing his feelings about his time with the San Antonio Spurs.
The now-New Orleans Pelicans guard has been open about the ups and downs he experienced in San Antonio, but his latest comments are nothing but love.
Taking to Instagram, Murray showed big support for Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson.
“This (expletive) deeper than basketball,” Murray wrote. “I’m forever in debt for you giving me hope to do the right things.”
Johnson, who’s stepping into the spotlight as the interim head coach, has clearly left a lasting impact on Murray. The former Spur didn’t stop there, calling Johnson “a star in the making” and praising his work ethic: “Worked for this MJ!”
It’s a refreshing moment of respect and gratitude from Murray, especially as Johnson takes on this new challenge. Even after moving on, it’s clear some bonds run pretty deep still.
Today's Schedule
San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 13 | 9 p.m. CT | Watch
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
NBA Cup
The semifinals for the NBA Cup are set, with the Bucks, Hawks, Rockets and Thunder meeting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to settle this year's tournament. The winners of Saturday's games will meet on Tuesday for the championship.
Knockout Stage: Quarterfinals
Rockets 91, Warriors 90
Hawks 108, Knicks 100
Bucks 114, Magic 109
Thunder 118, Mavericks 104
Semifinals
Saturday's Games
Atlanta vs. Milwaukee (3:30 p.m. CT, TNT)
Houston vs. Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Championship
Tuesday's Game
Atlanta/Milwaukee vs. Houston/Oklahoma City (7:30, ABC)
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 13, 1951: Kevin Restani was born in San Francisco.
December 13, 1952: Larry Kenon was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Quote of the Day
"It's hard to enjoy or appreciate torture."- Gregg Popovich
