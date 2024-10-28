Inside The Spurs

George Karl: San Antonio Spurs Are the Green Bay Packers of the NBA

A longtime Spurs player and assistant, Karl took to Twitter to make an intriguing comparison.

Mathey Gibson

Apr 11, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach George Karl calls a timeout in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Sacramento Kings won 105-101. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
George Karl has built a reputation for stirring up controversy over the years.

The former Denver Nuggets head coach and long-time NBA figure isn’t shy about sharing his opinions, often sparking debates and headlines. However, in a rare moment of admiration, Karl took to social media on Sunday to show his appreciation for one of his former teams, the San Antonio Spurs.

Karl, who played for the Spurs from 1973-1978 and later served as an assistant coach from 1978-1980, posted on X, comparing the organization to an NFL team known for its storied legacy: the Green Bay Packers.

George Karl
Oct 12, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl during the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Shakes Off Early Season Rust in Spurs' Win

“I love the Spurs – love that I played for them, that they are the Packers of the NBA, that they’ve had such strong, consistent leadership for so long. If you missed Pop’s words this weekend, you know what I’m talking about,” Karl wrote.

While Karl is known for his outspoken nature and occasionally controversial takes, this time his admiration for the Spurs shows a more reflective side.

For now, he seems content with paying homage to a team he once called home—though, knowing Karl, it may not be long before he’s back in the headlines for something a bit more provocative.

Mathey Gibson
