George Karl: San Antonio Spurs Are the Green Bay Packers of the NBA
George Karl has built a reputation for stirring up controversy over the years.
The former Denver Nuggets head coach and long-time NBA figure isn’t shy about sharing his opinions, often sparking debates and headlines. However, in a rare moment of admiration, Karl took to social media on Sunday to show his appreciation for one of his former teams, the San Antonio Spurs.
Karl, who played for the Spurs from 1973-1978 and later served as an assistant coach from 1978-1980, posted on X, comparing the organization to an NFL team known for its storied legacy: the Green Bay Packers.
READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Shakes Off Early Season Rust in Spurs' Win
“I love the Spurs – love that I played for them, that they are the Packers of the NBA, that they’ve had such strong, consistent leadership for so long. If you missed Pop’s words this weekend, you know what I’m talking about,” Karl wrote.
While Karl is known for his outspoken nature and occasionally controversial takes, this time his admiration for the Spurs shows a more reflective side.
For now, he seems content with paying homage to a team he once called home—though, knowing Karl, it may not be long before he’s back in the headlines for something a bit more provocative.
