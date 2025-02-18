Giannis Antetokounmpo's Message to Victor Wembanyama Goes Viral
The NBA All-Star Game has been seen as somewhat of a disaster, but it is always a unique fan experience when all of the league's top superstars share a court. While the game itself has been underwhelming in recent years, behind-the-scenes moments between NBA stars usually make up for the lackluster events.
During Sunday's All-Star Game, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama shared a moment that has gone viral across social media.
"Brother, you will never come off the bench in your career," Antetokounmpo told Wembanyama. "What are you talking about? What? Brother, you will never come off the bench."
For some reason, Wembanyama came off the bench for Chuck's Global Stars in both All-Star matches. but led the team with 17 points on 8-11 shooting through two games. The 7-foot-3 phenom told everyone he would be taking the All-Star Game seriously, and the Spurs star did not disappoint.
Antetokounmpo also joked with Charles Barkley about how the Hall of Famer never had to go against a player like Wembanyama.
"Back in the day, you couldn't guard [Wembanyama]," Antetokounmpo told Barkley. "You could not guard him. So anything you say on TV, that does not matter. You never faced something like this. I got to face [Wembanyama], I got to face [Nikola Jokic]. This is what I have to deal with."
Antetokounmpo certainly brought the spirit to the All-Star Game, giving high praise to Wembanyama during the star-studded exhibition.
