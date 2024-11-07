Grading Mitch Johnson as Spurs Fill-In Coach Through First Three Games
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been dealing with a reportedly serious but undisclosed health issue, leading to assistant coach Mitch Johnson stepping in.
Johnson, who joined the Spurs' coaching staff in 2019, has been thrust into a challenging role: leading a young, injury-laden team through the start of the season.
In his debut as acting head coach, Johnson secured an encouraging 113-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the initial momentum didn’t hold as the Spurs have since dropped two consecutive games to the Clippers and Rockets.
Let’s take a look at Johnson’s performance through these three games.
Mitch Johnson's Grade: B-
Johnson’s first three games in Popovich’s absence showcase his strengths and areas for improvement. He has clearly earned the trust of the organization, and his understanding of Popovich’s system is apparent.
Schematically, Johnson has kept the team largely aligned with the Popovich playbook, aiming for ball movement, transition scoring, and defensive discipline. While results haven’t been consistently positive, Johnson’s adherence to familiar schemes has provided a steadying influence on the team amid Popovich’s absence.
Johnson has also managed depth with a strategic approach, particularly noteworthy given the Spurs’ injury situation. With forward Jeremy Sochan sidelined by a fractured thumb, Johnson has worked to maintain rotations and integrate young players.
He gave Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix their first NBA minutes during the Spurs’ 127-120 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday—a game in which San Antonio struggled defensively but gained valuable experience for its bench.
“We have a great staff and people that all have voices and that Pop empowers to coach and to coach hard and to lead,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “Obviously there are big shoes to fill and we're going to do it as a group.”
The young coach has made some substitution decisions that have raised eyebrows, and while he has overseen losses to teams that the Spurs likely hoped to beat, his solid overall handling of rotations and his adherence to Popovich’s play style have kept the Spurs competitive.
Johnson hasn’t cemented himself as Pop’s clear successor, but he has shown that he’s capable of leading the team through challenging stretches without derailing their development or morale.
As Johnson and the Spurs await Popovich’s return, they now turn their focus to the Trail Blazers, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT tonight.