'Gratitude': After Making History, Chris Paul's Impact on Spurs Clearer Than Ever
SAN ANTONIO — Charles Paul is what you'd call an "emoji type of person."
It's a little thing. He uses small circular avatars to add emotion to his text messages, but while it isn't one his major characteristics, it's something that makes his texts discernible for his son, Chris.
And the night before his big day — when Chris was set to become the NBA's second all-time assister — he received a welcome message from his father.
"We'll be there 🏀😊," Charles wrote.
"Sure enough," Chris Paul said following the San Antonio Spurs' 121-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday evening, when he officially passed Jason Kidd with 12,092 assists, "they were there."
Signing a one-year, $11 million deal with the budding Spurs over the offseason was the latest career move Paul had made, marking the seventh franchise he's suited up for over 20 years. Upon arriving, the point guard made clear he was looking for nothing more than to hoop.
He wasn't arriving as a coach, or a veteran "locker room" guy. But a basketball player.
"I only have one goal ... and that's to win," Paul said during his introductory press conference. "I don't care if it's practice. I don't care if it's a shooting contest. I don't think you should play anything if you're just doing it for s**** and giggles."
That mindset had followed Paul from when he was a 16-year old with two years of junior varsity basketball experience all the way to when he was drafted No. 4 overall by the New Orleans Hornets.
It stayed with him when he left for the LA Clippers, then the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and "sure enough," the Spurs, too.
Paul was never in it for moral victories, yet still without a ring, he remained humble receiving the plaque San Antonio presented to him for passing Jason Kidd in total assists.
"It just means I've played a long time," the 39-year-old said. "I'm grateful to still be here. I think everything happens for a reason."
Maybe it does. Maybe that's why Victor Wembanyama — who had missed two straight games and two straight 3-point attempts Sunday — made his first 3 on the pass that gave Paul the honor.
"I didn't realize it in the moment," the 20-year-old Spurs star said, "but before, coming into the game, I was like 'I've got to be on that.'"
Perhaps it's also why Charles wouldn't have missed the game for the world, even with his grandson playing in Los Angeles the night before — a contest he also attended.
If everything happens for a reason, then Sunday night, right down to the embrace he shared with his family after the final buzzer, went perfectly.
"There's been different points in my career where I'm sure I've been written off," Paul said postgame, reflecting on his career. "I want to say a big thank you to my family ... I know how blessed I am. I thank God for the family I have.
"Those are the people who (have) picked me up every time I've fallen."
Through five hand surgeries and seven franchises, they were there. But in his 20th season, it was somewhat of a different group who had Paul's back. Moving to San Antonio for one season meant the point guard would be away from Los Angeles and away from his immediate family.
So, he inherited a new one.
Chris Paul nearly cried addressing the 14 other players dressed in baby blue in the Spurs' home locker room.
After he'd made history, it was them who presented him with a basketball and plaque, both of which had the names of all 134 players he'd ever assisted, and Mitch Johnson who gave the remarks.
"We've all watched and admired you on this long journey," the Spurs' acting coach began, "and we've all bee privileged this year to experience it up close. It's been a hell of a journey."
However the game turned out, the celebration might have looked the same. But as Paul and Wembanyama pointed out, it didn't feel the same.
Why?
"He got it with a f***ing win," Johnson exclaimed before the glass bottles of Saratoga water came out and Paul was drenched.
In that moment, the Spurs had a few things to celebrate. For one, Wembanyama was back healthy, and they seemed to be back on track after breaking a three-game losing skid with a win over the Pelicans. Secondly, Paul had made history.
But the underlying reason for their abounding "joy" also played a role.
For the first time in several seasons, the Spurs had a true leader. Not a coach, per se, but a role model.
"Unc," as they called him.
"As a teammate, it's just incredible how he doesn't just do things halfway," Wembanyama said of Paul. "He's actually trying to win, trying to find solutions. I think it's a really unique thing; a trait that you find in all these players, those greats that stick around for years and years.
"They're not here just to be here. He's really purposeful."
The up-and-coming power forward was far the only player to feel that way.
"It gives us a good balance," Tre Jones said of adding Paul over the offseason. "We're not just fully young anymore ... but we're also not too old."
"You can feel the change and the development," Jeremy Sochan added. "Individually, and as a team. You can definitely feel it. It's a positive. It's a growth mindset. Everyone in this organization wants to grow."
And as much as Johnson has had to say about the veteran during his time as the acting skipper, it was Gregg Popovich who laid the foundation for the kind of impact Paul was going to have.
He might have "despised" him, but he wasn't one to doubt him.
"I can’t even quantify how important that’ll be for all the young players," Popovich said during Media Day in October. "These guys, for the most part, haven’t really had that. Even Victor, obviously he’s super talented, but he needs that also. Chris and Harrison Barnes both provide that."
Beyond those in the building who were the first to celebrate Paul's achivement, the list of those watching in awe went on. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, "Lob City" hero Blake Griffin and even Stephen Curry all appeared in a tribute video sent to Paul the day after he made history.
Others, like Vince Carter, LeBron Hames, Al Horford and even Kidd himself were on a list of players who Paul gave flowers to, though the praise has long-gone both ways.
However it's spun, Paul's impact is hard to ignore. He might not be the first to admit it, but he knows it.
And for that, he had one word: Gratitude.
Gratitude for how long he's been able to play, and gratitude for a new franchise — the "first-class" Spurs — now joining his side. Rooting for him instead of against him.
"San Antonio has been nothing short of amazing," Paull said. "The fans have been amazing, the staff, the team. You hear all of these stories about San Antonio, the Spurs, and how they're a first-class organization. To get an opportunity to experience and witness it, just gratitude."
Chris Paul's job isn't done yet.
In the time he's been with San Antonio, it's already begun to turn around. Suddenly, the Spurs perform well in third quarters, don't give up leads as easily and have maintained a competitive record in the West with a roster largely the same as one year ago and an acting head coach.
On top of that, Stephon Castle is looking like a polished veteran and a true contender for Rookie of the Year with a veteran mentor he looks up to.
It isn't all Paul, but he can take a large amount of the credit. And Johnson seems willing to give it to him.
"The teams he's done it on, the way he's done it," Johnson said. "His presence on the court ... it's one of a kind. We are witnessing greatness. To be able to experience it firsthand is a privilege."
As lucky as the Spurs have been to have the guidance of a player like Paul, he's been equally so. From Day 1, he expressed his excitement to learn things from the younger players, and especially from a talent like Wembanyama, who has already climbed up the list of assist-ees for the veteran.
"I've had the opportunity to be a part of a lot of great players' journeys," Paul explained. "To be here with Vic, to be connected to him in that way, it's been pretty cool."
"(This is) the first time witnessing such a big milestone for any player," Wembanyama added in response. "In some years, I'm going to look back at it and say 'Oh yeah, I was the 12,000th-or-whatever assist.'
"It's going to age like a good wine."
When Paul began his journey in the NBA, one of his first times playing in Utah gave him pause.
As he looked up in the rafters, his eyes saw a milestone his mind couldn't comprehend reaching at the time: John Stockton, the NBA's all-time leader in assists and steals.
"It's kind of crazy," Paul admitted two days before he'd become his runner-up.
The moment might not have sunk in at the time, but when Sunday rolled around, Paul certainly marveled at the fact that he had made another stride toward the top. And his father, who had long pushed him to be better throughout his basketball journey, was there to witness it.
As was his newfound family, who hasn't anything but admiration for him.
So, Paul, who had the then-dry floor in the Spurs' home locker room, offered up simple words to his teammates.
Not about how much longer he had, nor whether his goal was to eventually pass Stockton on the list. He knew neither of those things. Instead, he spoke on the journeys they still had in front of them.
The ones he was all-too blessed to have been a part of.
"To be away from my family," Paul began, "y'all became my family. I hope y'all get the opportunity to play as long as I have."