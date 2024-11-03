Gregg Popovich’s Health: Why the Spurs’ Head Coach Missed the Timberwolves Game
If you scanned the sidelines for the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, one familiar face was notably absent: Gregg Popovich.
The legendary Spurs head coach missed the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an undisclosed illness, leaving assistant coach Mitch Johnson to take the reins. Despite missing their iconic leader, the Spurs emerged with a solid 113-103 win.
After the game, Johnson spoke about the unexpected change.
“He’s not feeling well. This has happened before. I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up.” Johnson said. “Sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well."
At 75 years old, Popovich is the oldest head coach in NBA history, and while it’s never ideal to see him sidelined, especially given his age, he’s known for his tenacity and resilience.
Spurs fans can likely expect him back on the bench when the team faces the Clippers on Monday in Los Angeles.