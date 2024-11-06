Gregg Popovich Latest: Spurs Coach Reportedly Dealing with 'Serious' Health Issue
Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been dealing with a serious health issue that emerged over the weekend, casting uncertainty over his immediate future with the team.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Popovich required medical attention on Saturday night prior to the Spurs’ game, creating an atmosphere of concern around the organization.
"I'm told that it was a health issue and it was a serious health issue that the Spurs dealt with and Gregg Popovich dealt with over the weekend," Charania said. "It was a situation on Saturday night pregame that Gregg Popovich needed medical attention in San Antonio. It is still uncertain when he's going to make it back on the floor. There is a great level of concern around the situation."
Popovich, who has led the Spurs for nearly three decades, is not only the NBA's longest-tenured head coach but also one of its most respected figures. His absence, however temporary, is a blow to a team in the midst of a crucial developmental season.
In the interim, assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been assigned head coaching responsibilities. Johnson, who has worked under Popovich for several years, is now tasked with guiding the Spurs as they navigate the early part of the season without their iconic leader.