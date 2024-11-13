Gregg Popovich’s Mild Stroke: What We Know About the Spurs Coach’s Health
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is recovering after suffering a mild stroke on Nov. 2, according to an announcement from the team on Wednesday.
The organization has not provided a specific timeline for Popovich’s return, but they did express gratitude for the support he and his family have received during this time.
"At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined," the Spurs said in their statement. "During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."
The mild stroke occurred just a few hours before the Spurs faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game the Spurs won 113-103.
Initial reports on Nov. 2 indicated that Popovich had experienced an "undisclosed medical episode" about 2.5 hours prior to tipoff.
In Popovich’s absence, longtime assistant Mitch Johnson has stepped in as the interim head coach. Johnson, who has worked closely with Popovich and the Spurs’ coaching staff for years, is guiding the team during Popovich’s recovery.
Popovich has served as the San Antonio Spurs head coach since 1996, leading the team through one of the most successful periods in NBA history.
Under his guidance, the Spurs have claimed five NBA championships, including their first title in 1999, with additional championships in 2003, 2005, and 2007 during the Tim Duncan and Tony Parker era.