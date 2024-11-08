Inside The Spurs

Gregg Popovich’s Health: Wembanyama Expresses Optimism for Quick Return

The San Antonio Spurs have been eagerly awaiting Gregg Popovich’s return after he stepped away due to a health issue. Could his comeback be just around the corner?

Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs claimed a solid 118-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, bouncing back after back-to-back losses to the Clippers and Rockets.

However, what’s capturing more attention than the win itself is the continued absence of head coach Gregg Popovich, who is dealing with an undisclosed health issue. Thursday marked the fourth consecutive game Popovich has missed, though the team remains hopeful for his return.

Superstar center Victor Wembanyama shared a calm outlook on Popovich's situation.

"We don't hear a lot from Pop," Wembanyama said on Thursday. "But let's say they keep us informed as much as we're allowed to know. So, I'm not worried about him. I know he's going to come back soon. But no, we're not talking to him directly."

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Interim head coach Mitch Johnson has been steering the team in Popovich’s absence, working to keep the Spurs on track. While specifics around Popovich’s condition are sparse, Johnson’s tone remained optimistic.

“I would say that he’s doing good,” Mitch Johnson said postgame. “We’ve been talking. I’ve had my hands full with this and trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I’m not sure about anything.”

Though Popovich is unlikely to return for the Spurs’ next game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, there’s clearly some hope for his return in the near future.

