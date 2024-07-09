Harrison Barnes, Stephon Castle and Summer League on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" focuses on the second major offseason acquisition for the San Antonio Spurs. Matt Guzman joins the program to unravel the three team trade between the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and the Spurs that saw Harrison Barnes end up in Texas.
How does Barnes help the Spurs roster bring along Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle? What is the similarities between Barnes and veteran Chris Paul? Does the Barnes trade mean Lauri Markkanen is off the table for the Spurs and how does San Antonio seem to come up with advantageous acquisitions routinely?
The program continues with another trade the Spurs made, this time sending away Devonte' Graham in order to clear out cap space.
We get a report on Stephon Castle's Summer League debut as the rookie had a strong showing against the Charlotte Hornets. What did Guzman see out of Castle beyond what the 12 points, six rebounds and three assist box score said?
Lastly, we dive a little into the next major prospect for the NBA in Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg sent the NBA world into a buzz over the weekend after a strong showing at Team USA camp in Las Vegas. Will he be a player that teams try to tank their 2024-25 seasons for?
