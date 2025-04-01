Houston's Kelvin Sampson Shares Heartfelt Gregg Popovich Message
SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich's statement holds true. Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson and company won't arrive in San Antonio until later this week.
“I’m the happiest person in San Antonio today," Popovich Sampson said after Houston's 69-50 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. "Bravo, my good friend ... enjoy the win with a good red.”
Seems Popovich isn't the only oenophile around.
Sampson went on to describe Popovich as a longtime friend of his, as both share in the vast experience they've amassed as coaches. Popovich has captained the Spurs, save for this season, since 1996, while Sampson has made several stops around the college basketball sphere since he first began at Montana State in 1981.
He's been with Houston since 2014.
With their win over Tennessee, the Cougars are now set to head to San Antonio for the NCAA Tournament Final Four. This season, all four No. 1 seeds advanced to said group, marking the first time since 2008 — the year that San Antonio also happened to host.
Houston will face Duke in their half of the bracket on Saturday. Win or not, it seems that Sampson might have one extra stop to make before heading back East.
Sampson just hopes it ends up being the former.
Tipoff from The Alamodome is set for 8:49 p.m. EST Saturday where they take on Duke.
Related Articles
What Does Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins Firing Mean for Spurs?
In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’