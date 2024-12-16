How a Single Trade Helped Build a Spurs Dynasty, and Another Nearly Ended It
In the NBA, trades can make or break a team. Sometimes they catapult a franchise into championship contention; other times, they leave fans wondering, “What were they thinking?”
The San Antonio Spurs, with their storied history, have had their share of both. Let’s break down the best and worst trade in Spurs history—because even the greats have their misses.
The Best Trade: Kawhi Leonard for George Hill (2011)
When the Spurs traded George Hill to the Indiana Pacers for Kawhi Leonard on draft night in 2011, it didn’t exactly spark wild celebrations in San Antonio.
Hill was a fan favorite—Gregg Popovich even admitted he was one of his all-time favorite players. But the Spurs’ front office saw something in Leonard, the unpolished, quiet kid out of San Diego State with massive hands and a knack for defense.
Fast forward a few years, and that decision looks like pure genius.
Kawhi turned into a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time Finals MVP, and the driving force behind the Spurs’ 2014 championship over the Heat.
Sure, Kawhi’s eventual fallout with the team still stings for some fans, but without that trade, the Spurs don’t win their fifth title, and we don’t get to witness one of the best Finals performances in NBA history.
- Why It Worked: The Spurs trusted their scouting and development system. Hill was solid, but Leonard had superstar potential—and the Spurs unlocked it.
The Worst Trade: Dennis Rodman for Will Perdue (1995)
Now, on to the flipside. In 1995, the Spurs traded Dennis Rodman to the Chicago Bulls for … Will Perdue. Yes, that Will Perdue. The one Michael Jordan punched in practice.
Let’s back up.
When the Spurs first traded for Rodman in 1993, it seemed like a smart move.
Rodman was an elite rebounder and defender, a two-time NBA champion with the “Bad Boy” Pistons. But Rodman’s time in San Antonio was chaotic, to say the least.
He clashed with coaches, teammates, and pretty much anyone else within shouting distance. His antics—like showing up late or not at all—didn’t mesh with the Spurs’ disciplined, no-nonsense culture.
The relationship deteriorated so badly that the Spurs essentially gave him away.
Rodman went on to win three titles with Jordan and the Bulls, while Will Perdue … well, he was a decent backup center. That’s about it.
- Why It Flopped: The Spurs prioritized getting rid of Rodman over getting value in return. His personality didn’t fit the Spurs’ system, but it’s hard not to wonder what they could’ve gotten with a little more patience.