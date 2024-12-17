How the Spurs Can Clip the Hawks’ Wings on Both Ends of the Floor
The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night, and while Victor Wembanyama’s offensive numbers have been impressive in his second year, it’s his defense that has truly been otherworldly.
The 7-foot-4 phenom is putting together a defensive season that already has him in Defensive Player of the Year conversations. He’s swatting shots left and right, altering just about every attempt near the rim, and making life miserable for anyone brave enough to challenge him in the paint.
He’s averaging close to four blocks per game, and that doesn’t even capture the countless shots he deters just by being on the floor.
Against a high-scoring Hawks team that’s putting up 116.2 points per game (eighth in the NBA), Wemby’s presence will be crucial.
If he can slow down Trae Young and Atlanta’s bigs like Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, the Spurs might just have a chance to hold their ground.
Atlanta’s offense revolves around Trae Young’s playmaking—he’s averaging 12.1 assists per game—and Jalen Johnson’s breakout season on the glass. The Hawks are one of the NBA’s top rebounding teams (46.3 per game), so it’ll be a test for Wembanyama and the Spurs’ bigs to keep them in check.
San Antonio has been solid on the boards, pulling down 44.8 rebounds per game, but they’ll need Wemby’s length and timing to tip the balance.
On the other end of the floor, the Hawks’ defensive struggles could give Wembanyama and the Spurs a chance to shine and push in transition.
Atlanta gives up 118.7 points per game, one of the worst marks in the league. If Wembanyama gets rolling offensively—and guys like Chris Paul, Keldon Johnson, and Julian Champagnie step up—San Antonio could make this a long night for Atlanta.
How to Watch: Spurs vs. Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, December 19
- Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSE