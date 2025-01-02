How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
Friday night is a big one for the San Antonio Spurs as they take on the Denver Nuggets in what’s shaping up to be a real test of their growth.
The Spurs are still finding their footing with a young team, but January could be the month where they start making some noise in the playoff conversation.
The spotlight will be on Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ second-year star, as he goes head-to-head with Nikola Jokić. This isn’t your typical matchup—Wemby’s agility and finesse will be tested against Jokić’s sheer power and playmaking brilliance.
The Joker has been on another level this season, racking up a league-best 14 triple-doubles (and 144 in his career). Simply put, he’s been unstoppable.
The Nuggets, meanwhile, are coming off a blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks, 139-120, on Wednesday.
Playing at Ball Arena gives them a major edge—winning in Denver is no easy task. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season, and all eyes are on whether the Spurs can rise to the challenge.
When: Friday, January 3, 9:00 PM ET
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Can Wembanyama hold his own against one of the game’s best? Or will the Nuggets’ firepower be too much? Be sure to tune in—it’s a matchup you don’t want to miss.