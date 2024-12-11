How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
On Friday night, the rebuilding Trailblazers will take on the Spurs at home.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, December 13, at 8:00 p.m. CT in Portland.
The matchup features two young, rebuilding teams aiming to make a mark in the competitive Western Conference.
Here's how you can catch all the action.
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- NBA League Pass
- Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
This game marks a chance to see Spurs second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama take on Portland's rising star Scoot Henderson in a battle of promising talents.
Henderson has been somewhat of a disappointment in year two, but he'll have a chance to take down a Spurs team that needs some help on defense.
