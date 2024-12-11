Inside The Spurs

How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

On Friday night, the rebuilding Trailblazers will take on the Spurs at home.

Mathey Gibson

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) walk toward the bench in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) walk toward the bench in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, December 13, at 8:00 p.m. CT in Portland.

The matchup features two young, rebuilding teams aiming to make a mark in the competitive Western Conference.

Here's how you can catch all the action.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spurs
Nov 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
  • FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
  • NBA League Pass
  • Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

This game marks a chance to see Spurs second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama take on Portland's rising star Scoot Henderson in a battle of promising talents.

Henderson has been somewhat of a disappointment in year two, but he'll have a chance to take down a Spurs team that needs some help on defense.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

2 Career Highs Proof of 'Another Opportunity' for Julian Champagnie

3 Big Challenges Facing the San Antonio Spurs

2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News