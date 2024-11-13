Inside The Spurs

How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview

On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs and Wizards will face off in a battle of rebuilding teams. Here's what you need to know.

Jan 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs are entering a favorable stretch of their schedule following a mixed start to the season and are set to face the struggling Washington Wizards at home.

This matchup brings together former Metropolitans 92 and French national teammates Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly, adding an intriguing storyline to a game that won't truly move the needle.

The Wizards are having a tough season so far, currently dealing with a five-game losing streak and struggling to find momentum.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is beginning to adjust to life under interim head coach Mitch Johnson as they await Gregg Popovich's return.

Here’s what you need to know to catch the game.

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Information

Date: Wednesday, November 13 -
Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Injury Report

Washington Wizards (2-7)

  • C Richaun Holmes – Questionable (illness)
  • SF Saddiq Bey – Out (knee)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon – Out (thumb)

San Antonio Spurs (5-6)

  • PF Jeremy Sochan – Out (thumb)
  • PG Tre Jones – Out (ankle)
  • PG Malaki Branham – Questionable (ankle)

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG Chris Paul
  • SG Stephon Castle
  • SF Julian Champagnie
  • PF Harrison Barnes
  • C Victor Wembanyama

