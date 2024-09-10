How Will Harrison Barnes Fit in San Antonio on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" helps you get through the NBA offseason by debating Victor Wembanyama's legacy versus his skillset with Matt Guzman and his "5 Beyond Wemby" series.
The show opens up with a discussion about Wembanyama and his place with David Robinson and Tim Duncan. While Wemby still has a long way to go to achieve what Robinson and Duncan did, is there a discussion that his skillsets still warrant him in the class with the greats?
The conversation moves into Guzman's offseason project "5 Beyond Wemby". Guzman highlights for the second straight year the five players, not named Victor Wembanyama, that will impact the San Antonio season.
Guzman highlights what Harrison Barnes can bring to the Spurs this season after a few seasons of obscurity in Sacramento. Barnes can become one of the most important Spurs this season if he can find his place on the court alongside Wembanyama as an option opposing teams have to account for.
We move next into Stephon Castle as the rookie was featured in Guzman's series. Can Castle really improve his ball handling enough to become an NBA point guard or will he have to fit in as a shooting guard beside Chris Paul?
Guzman teases his next piece on Blake Wesley as he continues his series proving the Spurs are much more than a generational Frenchmen.
The show can be seen on the Spurs On SI YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.