Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards
The San Antonio Spurs are visiting the Washington Wizards for the second and final meeting of the regular season on Monday night.
Both teams are entering Monday night's game on a two-game losing streak, however, in San Antonio's prior matchup against Washington, they pulled out a 139-130 victory.
Victor Wembanyama dazzled fans by setting a career-high in points, totaling 50 points on 62/50/67 shooting splits. Jordan Poole did his best to combat Victor with his own 42-point game but ultimately the Spurs came out on top.
The Spurs are heading into the game with a relatively clean injury report that contains four players: Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
Charles Bassey is out with a left MCL sprain, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Wizards have six players listed on their injury report: Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Saddiq Bey, Kyshawn Geroge, Anthony Gill, and Alex Sarr.
Khris Middleton is OUT as he is not currently with the team.
Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, Kyshawn Geroge is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Anthony Gill is out with a right ankle sprain, and Alex Sarr is out with a left ankle sprain.
The San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards will face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
