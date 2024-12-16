Is Victor Wembanyama Already a Lock for Defensive Player of the Year?
If you’re a betting person, you might already be ready to place your wager on San Antonio Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama as Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)—and you wouldn’t be alone.
Right now, Wembanyama is putting together a defensive season for the ages. He’s averaging 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game, numbers that are hard to argue with.
With 73 blocks and 24 steals so far, he’s not just putting up great stats; he’s altering the entire flow of the game on the defensive end.
But is he already a lock for DPOY? Let’s dive into the numbers and the competition to see if that’s really the case.
What Do the Numbers Say?
Wembanyama is currently putting together a season that could go down as one of the most dominant defensive performances we’ve seen in years. Here’s a look at his season so far:
- Points per game: 23.6 (20th in the league)
- Rebounds per game: 10.3 (13th)
- Assists per game: 3.9 (65th)
- Field Goal Percentage: 47.3%
- Blocks per game: 3.5 (73 blocks total)
Add to that 24 steals, and you can see why the odds are so heavily in his favor. Wembanyama’s combination of shot-blocking and disruptive defense across the board has been unparalleled this season, and his impact is evident in every game he plays.
It's pretty unreal what the second-year Frenchman is doing in San Antonio. Could he become the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1989-90 to average four blocks per game? He could be tracking that way.
The Current DPOY Odds
Here’s a quick rundown of the odds for the top players in the running for DPOY:
- Victor Wembanyama: -225 to -200
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: +475 to +500
- Evan Mobley: +1400 to +1600
- Rudy Gobert: +2000 to +3500
- Draymond Green: +1400 to +3000
As you can see, Wembanyama’s odds are significantly lower than his competitors, making him the favorite. Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2022-23' DPOY winner, sits much further back in the odds at +475. Mobley, Gobert, and Green trail even further.
Final Thoughts: Should You Bet on Wembanyama?
If you’re still considering betting on the 2024-25 DPOY, it might be wise to lock in Wembanyama while his odds are still reasonable.
With his all-time great defensive numbers, it’s really hard to see anyone else taking the award this season barring injury. Of course, there’s always the possibility of a late push from another contender, but right now, it seems like Wembanyama is running away with it.