Jamal Crawford: Victor Wembanyama Is One of the Greatest Young Talents He’s Seen
Jamal Crawford recently shared high praise for San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, calling the 20-year-old's learning ability "scary" in a Sports Illustrated feature written by Chris Mannix.
Crawford, a veteran guard with a storied NBA career, expressed amazement at how quickly Wembanyama has picked up crucial aspects of the game, including footwork and rhythms that took Crawford years to master.
"It's actually scary how fast he learns," Crawford said in the interview. "He was picking up footwork and rhythms that took me years in a matter of minutes. I’ve never met a 20-year-old like him."
Crawford, who has worked closely with Wembanyama, praised the young star's work ethic and basketball IQ.
"When it comes to basketball, working with him is one of the greatest things I’ve ever been a part of," Crawford added.
His rapid progression has made him a focal point of the Spurs' future, and Crawford’s insights offer a glimpse into the immense potential Wembanyama holds as he continues to develop his game.
Wembanyama dominated his rookie season, winning Rookie of the Year with 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game.
Though he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Rudy Gobert, his debut wasn’t without hurdles, including a minutes restriction and frustration from Spurs fans over his limited touches.
As he enters his second season, Wembanyama is expected to take on a larger role as the Spurs aim for a playoff return after a five-year absence.