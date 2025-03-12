Inside The Spurs

Jason Kidd's Bold Stephon Castle Statement Before Spurs-Mavericks

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had high praise for San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle

Matt Guzman

Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) lays the ball up in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) lays the ball up in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Stephon Castle joined some elite company Sunday evening.

After posting a 20-point game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the rookie joined Manu Ginóbili atop the list of San Antonio Spurs with the most points off the bench over a six-game span, logging 140 dating back to the Spurs' Feb. 26 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Safe to say, Castle has more than earned his flowers, even from Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who was the latest to witness his impressive play in the first of two games against the Spurs.

"He is starting to understand it," Kidd said. "I would definitely think he is one of the top rookies in this league, if not the No. 1 rookie right now."

During his tenure in San Antonio, Ginóbili became a fan favorite who eventually had his jersey retired after playing a key role in four of the Spurs' five championships. Castle is certainly a long way away from such prestige, but as strong of a season as he's had, he's well on his way to becoming a fan favorite himself.

The Spurs just hope that translates to another title ... or several.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5)
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

"We've asked basically everything of him that you could of a player, let alone a rookie, and he has not really blinked or flinched," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "I think that's what has allowed him to ... find his rhythm and become extremely aggressive and confident and fearless."

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

