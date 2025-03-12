Jason Kidd's Bold Stephon Castle Statement Before Spurs-Mavericks
Stephon Castle joined some elite company Sunday evening.
After posting a 20-point game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the rookie joined Manu Ginóbili atop the list of San Antonio Spurs with the most points off the bench over a six-game span, logging 140 dating back to the Spurs' Feb. 26 loss to the Houston Rockets.
Safe to say, Castle has more than earned his flowers, even from Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who was the latest to witness his impressive play in the first of two games against the Spurs.
"He is starting to understand it," Kidd said. "I would definitely think he is one of the top rookies in this league, if not the No. 1 rookie right now."
During his tenure in San Antonio, Ginóbili became a fan favorite who eventually had his jersey retired after playing a key role in four of the Spurs' five championships. Castle is certainly a long way away from such prestige, but as strong of a season as he's had, he's well on his way to becoming a fan favorite himself.
The Spurs just hope that translates to another title ... or several.
"We've asked basically everything of him that you could of a player, let alone a rookie, and he has not really blinked or flinched," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "I think that's what has allowed him to ... find his rhythm and become extremely aggressive and confident and fearless."
