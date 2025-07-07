Jayson Tatum Reacts to Spurs Free Agent Signing
In an offseason that was expected for the Boston Celtics after they were eliminated in the Conference Semifinals by the New York Knicks, major pieces were moved. While the core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White remains untouched, critical parts of the 2024 NBA champion team were moved.
Jrue Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons, and then Kristaps Porzingis was moved to Atlanta for Georges Niang and salary cap flexibility.
The moves did not stop there for the Celtics, as they allowed Luke Kornet to walk in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs after he signed a four-year, $41 million deal to play alongside Victor Wembanyama or back him up in the second unit.
His deal descends, but is fully guaranteed for the first two years for $21.45 million.
Kornet has shown to be a solid rim protector, averaging a block per game in just 18.6 minutes per game during the 2024-2025 season, and is also a good rebounder, gathering 2.7 offensive rebounds per game last season.
Jayson Tatum, who is rehabbing from a torn Achilles, posted some very positive words about Kornet on his Instagram story.
"Much deserved," Tatum said. The two won a championship in 2024 with the Celtics, and with Kornet, Porzingis, and Holiday off the team, Boston will look much different in the 2025-2026 season.
The Spurs will look to finally secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.
