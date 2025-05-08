Inside The Spurs

Jeremy Sochan Gets Honest About Gregg Popovich's New Role with Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are still getting used to life after Gregg Popovich as their head coach

Matt Guzman

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Moving on from a coach who has spent the last 29 years on the sidelines for the San Antonio Spurs is about as difficult a transition as there can be.

Perhaps it's the weirdest for the players who haven't been around long enough to know of any other reality. Jeremy Sochan is choosing to focus on the positives, however.

"Truly blessed and honored to be coached by someone who has the most wins in the NBA," the Spurs' forward said. "You could say he's the best coach ever to live. I'm just happy that he's still part of the organization."

Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024 and missed the remainder of the season with only a few intermittent messages detailing his condition — one in December and one in February. A few weeks after the end of the regular season, the 76-year-old decided to retire.

In his place, Mitch Johnson will take the reins as San Antonio marches toward contention in the Western Conference.

"We're building a team, and we're trending up," Sochan said. "Every year has been better ... as a team, we've matured. We're making a lot progress and I think we're all super excited."

As for Popovich in his "new" role as the team's president of basketball operations?

"I know he's been working hard in his recovery," Sochan said. "It's just a blessing to be around him."

Published
Matt Guzman
