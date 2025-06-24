Jeremy Sochan Reacts to Viral Victor Wembanyama Video
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is coming off an incredible sophomore campaign, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game with 47.6/35.2/63.6 shooting splits, taking a significant leap from his rookie year.
Now, over a month into his 2025 offseason, the 21-year-old phenom is making his way around the world. Wembanyama recently spent ten days in China on a type of spiritual retreat, which included shaving his head and learning a fighting technique. A new video of him training martial arts during his time in China has gone viral.
This video has amassed well over 400,000 views across multiple accounts sharing it, and Wembanyama's teammate, Jeremy Sochan, even responded to it.
Via Jeremy Sochan: "Watch out now…"
Wembanyama, standing at 7-foot-3, would undoubtedly be a very intimidating fighter, but he is likely glad he chose basketball. However, it sounds like he got plenty of training in during his time in China.
At the recent Fanatics Fest in New York, Wembanyama made his first public appearance since returning from China and revealed that he was training in kung fu every day.
"With the monks, I tried to put my body through different things that I've never done before," Wembanyama said. "...I wanted to widen my range of movements. This was probably as different as possible from what I'm used to doing. So, kung fu every day."
Wembanyama's goal to strengthen his body and expand his range of movements is an incredible goal, especially for such a tall and lanky player. Wembanyama is only 21 years old, and as he continues to grow and train, he will get even better.