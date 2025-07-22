Jeremy Sochan Reacts to Viral Victor Wembanyama Video
The San Antonio Spurs are a team that's selected in the Top 5 of the NBA Draft three years in a row, but now they look as though next season could be the year they make their return to the postseason. With rookies Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant joining the mix, the All-Star duo of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox have the pieces in place to be a playoff team in the Western Conference.
Heading into his third NBA season next year, Wembanyama has taken a unique approach to this offseason. He caught the attention of the internet once he shaved his head bald and went on a 10-day retreat in the Shaolin Temple in China. Now, he's continuing his world tour, as seen in the latest viral video of him, or is he?
Making a joke of the latest Liverpool signing, a parody page on X shared a post of Victor Wembanyama walking into a building, joking that it's the newest signing, Hugo Ekitike. Ekitike signed a six-year contract with Liverpool after they purchased him for $106 million from German side, Eintracht Frankfurt. Playing in on the joke, Wembanyama's teammate chimed in.
"@wemby you play professional football now? 😭," Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan commented. While Wembanyama is far from a professional soccer player, his passion and love for the game have been on display. Whether he's cheering on the French side, Paris Saint-Germain, or playing pick-up, perhaps Wembanyama could've dabbled in pro soccer if he weren't such a stellar basketball player.
Wembanyama failed to reach the 65-game threshold last season with the Spurs, as he would have likely become the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history. However, he's still young enough to accomplish that feat next season.
