Julian Champagnie: Spurs' Secret Weapon for the 2024-25 Season?
Julian Champagnie has been nothing short of a revelation for the San Antonio Spurs this preseason.
With three games under his belt, Champagnie has emerged as one of the team’s most consistent and impactful players, averaging 16.3 points per game in just 21.4 minutes per contest. His ability to score in a variety of ways and stretch the floor with his shooting has placed him on the radar as a potential key piece in the Spurs' rotation as they head into the regular season.
Offensive Efficiency and Shooting Range
Champagnie's shooting numbers are particularly striking.
Hitting 44.1% of his field goals and an impressive 48.1% from beyond the arc (4.3 makes on 9 attempts per game), he has showcased his ability to be a legitimate threat as a floor-spacer.
The modern NBA demands that wings and forwards possess reliable three-point shooting, and Champagnie has answered that call. His confidence from deep has been a game-changer for the Spurs' offensive scheme, opening up driving lanes for ball handlers and stretching defenses thin.
This ability to knock down shots from long range is crucial, especially with players like Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell drawing attention in the paint and on the perimeter.
By keeping defenses honest, Champagnie provides a necessary release valve, ensuring that San Antonio can maintain offensive fluidity and spacing.
Versatility in Scoring
What makes Champagnie’s game even more intriguing is his versatility.
Though his three-point shooting grabs the headlines, he's not just a catch-and-shoot player. He can put the ball on the floor, make mid-range jumpers, and attack closeouts when defenders over-commit to his shot.
His efficiency at the free-throw line, where he's shooting 85.7%, also highlights his ability to take advantage of opportunities at the stripe when fouled.
The Spurs have been searching for reliable secondary scoring options behind their main stars, and Champagnie's ability to score in multiple ways fills that gap.
His poise and confidence with the ball, particularly when hunting for his shot, suggest that he can be more than just a bench player; he could be a key offensive contributor throughout the season.
Defensive and Rebounding Presence
Beyond his offensive impact, Champagnie has shown a willingness to contribute on the boards and defensively, which is key for a young player vying for rotation minutes.
He's averaging 4.7 rebounds per game, which may not jump off the page, but considering his role and minutes, it's a strong indicator of his hustle and positioning.
Defensively, Champagnie has shown flashes of potential, averaging 1.0 steals per game and 0.3 blocks. While he’s not yet an elite defender, his size (6-foot-8) and length allow him to guard multiple positions, making him a valuable asset in the switch-heavy defensive schemes the Spurs like to employ.
His ability to disrupt passing lanes and hold his own against bigger forwards gives the Spurs flexibility on both ends of the floor.
Stepping Into a Key Role
Champagnie’s breakout preseason is coming at the perfect time for the Spurs, who are looking to surround Wembanyama with talent that complements his unique skill set.
With Champagnie's shooting, versatility, and growing defensive awareness, he could carve out a significant role in Gregg Popovich’s rotation.
As the Spurs continue to develop their young core, players like Champagnie, who can contribute on both ends, are exactly what the team needs to take the next step in their rebuild.
The Spurs have emphasized player development in recent years, and Champagnie seems like a prime candidate to benefit from that approach.
His ability to fit into multiple lineups — whether as a spot-up shooter alongside Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson, or as a spark off the bench — makes him a valuable chess piece for San Antonio.
The Spurs' Next Step
For San Antonio, consistency will be the key to success this season, and players like Champagnie will need to step up and perform on a nightly basis.
The Spurs are not looking for one-dimensional players; they need guys who can contribute in various ways, and Champagnie's preseason performance suggests that he’s ready to rise to the occasion.
If he can maintain his shooting touch and continue to improve his defensive awareness, Champagnie has the potential to be more than just a rotational player — he could become a crucial part of the Spurs’ long-term plans.
With his ability to stretch the floor, score efficiently, and contribute defensively, Champagnie could be poised for a breakout season that helps San Antonio in its quest to return to playoff contention.