Just A Minute: Analyzing Chris Paul's Eye-Raising Comments
In Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul etched another milestone into his Hall of Fame résumé.
With his 12,092nd assist, Paul passed Jason Kidd to claim second place on the NBA’s all-time assists list, leaving only John Stockton ahead of him.
Paul’s teammates celebrated the historic moment with him after the game. While enjoying the recognition, Paul candidly acknowledged to his teammates that he knows his approach can be tough at times, a sentiment that didn’t go unnoticed.
"He meant not saying things with a filter," said Victor Wembanyama. "I don't know how else to say it. Just very straightforward, but always with a good intent. I've never seen him talk bad about another guy in the back, but he'll say things up front about what we need to do, or what he thinks we need to do better for the team. I think that's what he means."
Paul’s leadership and direct communication have become valuable assets for the Spurs as they look to develop a young roster around him. His ability to challenge teammates while maintaining respect speaks volumes about his role in the team’s growth.
The Spurs will aim to carry their momentum into tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game tips off at 9:00 p.m. CT on the road.