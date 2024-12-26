Just A Minute: Analyzing the Spurs' Christmas Loss in New York
The San Antonio Spurs came up just short in a Christmas Day thriller against the New York Knicks, falling 117-114 despite a record-setting performance from second-year star Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama put on a show in his holiday debut, scoring 42 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, and adding four assists and four blocked shots.
He set a Spurs franchise record for points on Christmas Day and knocked down six three-pointers.
Jeremy Sochan contributed 21 points and nine rebounds, while veteran guard Chris Paul hit two clutch free throws late to keep the Spurs within striking distance.
However, San Antonio struggled on the boards, allowing 17 offensive rebounds, including two critical ones in the final 30 seconds that helped the Knicks secure the win.
Knicks guard Mikal Bridges delivered in the clutch, scoring back-to-back jumpers with just over a minute remaining to extend New York’s lead.
He finished with 44 points, helping the Knicks improve to 20-10 and extend their winning streak to five games.