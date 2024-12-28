Just A Minute: Analyzing the Spurs' Victory Over the Nets
On Friday night in Brooklyn, the San Antonio Spurs answered the bell with a gutsy 96-87 victory over the Nets, stabilizing their season and showing resilience after a rough stretch.
Victor Wembanyama continued his record-breaking rookie campaign, setting a new NBA milestone with 22 consecutive games featuring at least one block and one three-pointer, surpassing Kristaps Porziņģis’ record from 2019.
The center phenom tallied 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks, dominating a Brooklyn frontcourt that struggled to contain his unique blend of size and skill.
San Antonio’s supporting cast stepped up as well. Julian Champagnie provided a crucial spark off the bench, scoring 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including two steals.
His energy and efficiency gave the Spurs a much-needed lift during a game where offensive rhythm was hard to find early on.
Keldon Johnson chipped in with 15 points, six rebounds, and two steals, showcasing his usual tenacity on both ends of the floor.
Despite an off shooting night, Devin Vassell contributed in other ways, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists while playing solid defense.
The Spurs’ resilience was on full display after a dismal first quarter where they managed just 11 points—their lowest scoring quarter of the season. But instead of folding, they tightened their defense and gradually found their groove.
The victory moved the Spurs to 16-15 on the season, keeping them in the mix in the tightly contested Western Conference standings.