Just A Minute: Does Stephon Castle Lead the Rookie of the Year Race?
The San Antonio Spurs may have hit the jackpot yet again.
After selecting Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick last year, the Spurs followed up by drafting Stephon Castle at No. 4 in what many considered a weaker draft class.
Now, just eight weeks into the NBA season, Castle is already making a strong case for Rookie of the Year, a feat that would make the Spurs the fifth franchise in league history to produce back-to-back winners of the award.
Castle’s emergence as the ROY frontrunner is as much about his all-around contributions as it is about opportunity.
Despite a rocky performance in his most recent game — a two-point effort on 1-of-8 shooting in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves — Castle remains a massive piece in San Antonio’s improved play this season.
His averages of 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game don’t leap off the page, but his impact goes beyond the box score.
The ROY race has been fiercely contested early on, but recent developments have shifted momentum in Castle’s favor. The sudden absence of Jared McCain, who underwent knee surgery, has opened the door for Castle to solidify his position.
Castle’s defensive ability and his on-court/off-court impact have been instrumental in the Spurs’ noticeable progress, positioning the rookie guard as the new leading candidate for the award.
Can he take home the crown? He'll need to keep it up as the season get closer to it's halfway point.