Just A Minute: Evaluating the Western Conference as Spurs Battle for Position
The San Antonio Spurs sit at 18-17, teetering on the edge of playoff contention in the crowded Western Conference.
With a 12-8 home record and a competitive 15-14 mark in conference play, they’ve shown flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency lingers.
Victor Wembanyama continues to impress, anchoring both ends of the court, while Keldon Johnson, Julian Chapagnie, and Harrison Barnes thrive as a secondary scorers. The Spurs’ playoff hopes hinge on bettering their road performance and closing games against top-tier opponents.
The West is a gauntlet, but San Antonio’s young core, including No. 4 pick Stephon Castle, looks determined to punch their ticket to the postseason.
Can they overcome mediocrity and take a leap forward?
Western Conference Standings
1.) Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5)
2.) Houston Rockets (23-12)
3.) Memphis Grizzlies (23-13)
4.) Denver Nuggets (20-14)
5.) Los Angeles Lakers (20-15)
6.) Dallas Mavericks (20-15)
7.) LA Clippers (20-15)
8.) San Antonio Spurs (18-17)
9.) Golden State Warriors (18-17)
10.) Minnesota Timberwolves (17-17)
11.) Sacramento Kings (17-19)
12.) Phoenix Suns (15-18)
13.) Portland Trail Blazers (12-22)
14.) Utah Jazz (9-25)
15.) New Orleans Pelicans (7-29)