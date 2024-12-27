Just A Minute: Is Victor Wembanyama an NBA MVP Candidate?
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is making an emphatic statement as the NBA’s next big thing.
Wembanyama’s December has been filled with marquee moments, none more impressive than his second 42-point game of the season, which came in front of a national audience on Christmas Day.
On a stage where legends are born, Wembanyama shined, adding 18 rebounds and four blocks to his scoring explosion.
His dominance wasn’t limited to Christmas, though—earlier this month, he recorded a 10-block game, showcasing the defensive ability that has made him a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor.
If he maintains this momentum in January, his breakout season will officially shift into overdrive. A serious run at the NBA MVP award spot is not just a possibility—it’s becoming a reality.
Still, winning, or even being a finalist, remains a tall order for Wembanyama in his second season.
With competition from established stars like Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Dončić, earning a finalist spot would be an incredible feat.
Yet, if his trajectory continues, it’s not a matter of if but when he’ll claim such accolades.