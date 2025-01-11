Just a Minute: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Talk About What it's Like Playing Victor Wembanyama
Recently, two New York Knicks guards in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart took the the Roomates Podcast when the topic of playing Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama arose.
The two Big Apple stars were candid with their answers. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau warned the team about Wembanyama's ability to stretch the floor from beyond the arc, and they didn't believe him at first.
Brunson and Hart said that they were told Wembanyama was shooting around 14 or 15 threes a game.
"And we're sitting there like, 'no the hell he ain't," said Hart. "Because [Thibodeau] always has a thing where...maybe if a team is struggling or something and we're about to play them, I feel like he hypes up the other team so we don't take them lightly."
Wembanyama went on to shoot 16 threes in that matchup, which the Spurs lost 117-114 behind a monstrous 41-point effort from Knicks forward Mikal Bridges.
Hart went on to explain that the depth on some of Wembanyama's shots rival some of the better shooting bigs across the league as well.
"He's a little bit like Kristaps [Porzingis]," said Hart. "Even more than Kristaps, because a lot of guys, especially a lot of bigs, stretch fours, stretch fives, it's like [their] toes are on the line. He was bombs...Kristaps does the same thing. His range is further than the NBA line, so you've got to know that, and it spaces the court even more...some of the shots he was shooting...he was shooting like, 30-footers."
Fans will have to wait until March 19 for the next matchup between the two squads. That game will be played in San Antonio at 7 p.m. CT.