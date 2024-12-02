Inside The Spurs

Just a Minute: San Antonio Spurs Seeking NBA Cup Glory

Could Victor Wembanyama and the underdog Spurs bring home the NBA Cup?

Mathey Gibson

December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) sits on the bench before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) sits on the bench before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs might just be the underdog story of the NBA Cup.

Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have fought their way into a competitive position in Group B, defying expectations and keeping their Cup dreams alive. Currently tied with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder at 2-1, their final group play game against the Suns is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

If the Spurs win, they’ll top Group B and advance to the knockout rounds. Even with a loss, their path isn’t closed. Key tiebreakers like point differential and head-to-head results could help San Antonio grab a wild card spot.

But it won’t be easy—they’ll need favorable outcomes from other games, including a Jazz upset over the Thunder and the Mavericks faltering.

This young Spurs team, once seen as rebuilding, is proving it can compete under pressure. The question is, can they keep this momentum going and make a deep run in the NBA Cup? We'll soon find out.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

J.J. Redick Comments on Victor Wembanyama's Perimeter Shooting

Jeremy Sochan 'Ahead of Schedule' in Ramp-Up Process

Spurs' Stephon Castle Shoulders Load Against Curry, Warriors

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News