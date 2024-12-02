Just a Minute: San Antonio Spurs Seeking NBA Cup Glory
The San Antonio Spurs might just be the underdog story of the NBA Cup.
Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have fought their way into a competitive position in Group B, defying expectations and keeping their Cup dreams alive. Currently tied with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder at 2-1, their final group play game against the Suns is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.
Here’s where it gets interesting.
If the Spurs win, they’ll top Group B and advance to the knockout rounds. Even with a loss, their path isn’t closed. Key tiebreakers like point differential and head-to-head results could help San Antonio grab a wild card spot.
But it won’t be easy—they’ll need favorable outcomes from other games, including a Jazz upset over the Thunder and the Mavericks faltering.
This young Spurs team, once seen as rebuilding, is proving it can compete under pressure. The question is, can they keep this momentum going and make a deep run in the NBA Cup? We'll soon find out.