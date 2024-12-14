Just A Minute: San Antonio Spurs Start Weekend On Right Foot
Watch the above video as San Antonio Spurs On SI's Joe Gaither discusses Friday night's game against the Trail Blazers and what lies ahead for the franchise.
The San Antonio Spurs got an important win over the Portland Tail Blazers on Friday as each franchise opened a new week of games. The Spurs were coming off a Sunday victory, while the Blazers were looking to end a four-game losing streak. To make matters more complicated, San Antonio was missing several key pieces while Portland was getting several players back from injury.
Friday night's 118-116 win is vital for a franchise looking to make noise and flirt with the postseason. The Trail Blazers entered Friday night having lost six of their last seven, presenting a golden opportunity to take a shorthanded victory.
The weekend isn't over for San Antonio, as it returns home on Sunday to host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves are coming off a Friday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers and are currently tied with the Spurs in the win column with 13.
A Spurs victory would signify a three-game win streak and vault them up the Western Conference standings as there's currently a log jam at 6-12 in the standings with 13 wins.