Just A Minute: Spurs Need More Castle in Order to Contend
The San Antonio Spurs (19-19) snapped a three-game losing streak by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers (20-17) on the road on Monday night.
The Spurs were able to mount a second-half comeback after trailing by nine at the break to cruise to a 24-point win. The road team closed the game in large part due to rookie Stephon Castle scoring 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter.
Castle attempted 16 or more shots for just the third time this season and scored 23, his career-high, for the third time this year. The Spurs are now 2-1 when the rookie is aggressively looking to score. His 23 points tied the team-high with Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell also scoring 23 each in the victory over the Lakers. Castle was brought to San Antonio to play point guard, but with veteran Chris Paul directing the team so well it begs the question if Castle is more suited to serve in a scoring role the rest of the year?
Watch the video above as writer Joe Gaither discusses rookie Stephon Castle's impact on Monday night's victory over the Lakers. He suggests if Castle is able to perform and score at the same level throughout the rest of the season it makes San Antonio a dangerous young team.