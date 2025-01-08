Just a Minute: Victor Wembanyama's Historic First 100 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are sitting at .500 as the calendar flips into 2025 and in the mix for the Western Conference playoffs. Superstar Victor Wembanyama recently eclipsed his 100th game played in the NBA, offering a nice benchmark to take tabs on the 7-foot-4 forward's career trajectory.
Webmanyama was drafted with the idea that he could become the next face of the NBA, is he on pace to take that mantle?
The Frenchman became the fastest player in league history to 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 150 blocks as the Spurs allowed him to freely showcase his skills through nearly a season and a half. The organizations added around him this past offseason and will look to continue to solidify the roster to complement his game for years to come if he continues his torrid pace and production.
Watch the video above as writer Joe Gaither discusses the historic names that Wembanyama has put himself in company with through 100 games. Wembanyama is outscoring two of the league's greatest players and is ahead of two Spurs Hall of Famers in blocks and rebounds through the early stage of his career.