Just A Minute: What's Behind the Spurs' Inconsistencies?
The San Antonio Spurs have hit a snag in their up-and-down season. Not long ago, they were sitting comfortably at 18-16, but a three-game losing streak has dropped them to 18-19, clinging to 10th place in the West.
What’s going on? For one, youth is a factor. The team’s inexperience shows at times, especially in crunch moments. On top of that, they’re struggling to find consistent firepower from beyond the arc. When the threes aren’t falling, the offense sputters, and it’s been happening too often.
With 2025 now here, it’s crunch time. The race for playoff spots is heating up, and the Spurs will need to clean things up if they want to stay in the hunt.
There’s still time to turn things around, but they’ll need to find some consistency—and fast.