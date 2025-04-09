Keldon Johnson Makes Spurs History vs Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs aren't likely to create more chaos in the Western Conference Tuesday night against the LA Clippers, but they did witness another milestone.
Keldon Johnson, still logging minutes from the bench, became the highest-scoring Spur in the second unit in a single season, passing Manu Ginóbili. He's logged 928 points in 74 games played.
The entire list is as follows:
1. Keldon Johnson - 928 (this season)
2. Manu Ginóbili - 927 (2007-08)
3. Dave Corzine - 857 (1980-81)
4. Chuck Person - 845 (1994-95)
5. Marco Belinelli - 820 (2018-18)
This season, Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 47.5 percent shooting from the field. According to Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson, his performance in late-game scenarios is something San Antonio has been able to count on, and will continue to.
"He has to," the coach said of Keldon Johnson stepping up. "That’s part of the deal.”
The Spurs have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but the LA Clippers — who they faced on the road Tuesday — remain solidly in the hunt.
With just three games remaining, LA is within the No. 3 to No. 8 seed range that is separated by only two games. Things are likely to be interesting down the stretch.
Meanwhile, San Antonio will continue to look to Keldon Johnson.
