Kevin Garnett's Ex-Teammate Urges Victor Wembanyama to Learn Major Skill
SAN ANTONIO — There isn't much Victor Wembanyama can't do.
Since joining the San Antonio Spurs in 2022, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman has delivered on the expectations he came with. His ability to score and defend on the perimeter, near the rim has looked generational, as has his intellect.
Wembanyama enjoys chess, books and LEGOs. He goes to bed at 9 p.m. daily and is in contention for the most successful player to ever train with Shaolin monks in China.
Still, one NBA figurehead thinks there's something missing.
“I think developing a consistent post game (is necessary)," ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said of Wembanyama.
Perkins Calls for Post Game
The Wembanyama discourse began after Wembanyama was seen working out with former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett — a player who's shorted Wembanyama no respect.
"We've got a whole 7-foot-6 Frenchman in the ... damn league," Garnett said in 2023. "He’s a rookie looking like he’s a two, three-year (veteran). Looking like he’s a guard."
Garnett's respect for the Spurs' young star led the pair to meet up. Garnett donned a Boston Celtics hoodie with Bill Russell's number on it, while Wembanyama appeared in workout clothes.
Not that it was needed, but Perkins approved.
“Kevin Garnett is somebody he needs to be working with," the former NBA center said, "because he was an underrated post player who doesn’t get enough credit for his bag and what he was able to do on the low block."
Across 21 seasons, Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. Both players possess the height needed to produce inside the arc, but Wembanyama, to this point, has opted for a longer shot. It's not up for negotiation.
"Stop shooting?" Wembanyama asked, rhetorically of his 3-point tendencies at the beginning of his second season. "Never."
Wembanyama is likely to succeed as a 3-point shooter over time, especially if the game plan remains the same under Mitch Johnson, but as he develops his offensive game — a point of emphasis dating back to his rookie season — he'll look for more ways to be simple.
As Johnson put it, that tends to be spectacular.
“When you think about what Wemby could do at 7-foot-(4) consistently," Perkins said, "using that body frame to do those turnarounds ... K.G. was one of those. He mastered the fadeaway."
