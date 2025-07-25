Key Knicks Player Gets Honest About NBA Star Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama's rise to stardom over his first few years in the NBA has been quick. Even before he was drafted first overall by the Spurs, Wembanyama's legend grew by the day.
Players reacted to his stunning highlights and unique skill set, as well as his physique, before he even played a game for San Antonio. Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game in 71 games in his Rookie of the Year-winning campaign in 2023-2024.
As the season ended and the focus shifted to the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wembanyama's home country, France, hosted the event, and the French National Team had high expectations. Along with his teammate Guerschon Yabusele, France made it to the Gold Medal game before losing to the United States in a thrilling final game.
Yabusele earned a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers due to his great Olympic run, and recently signed with the New York Knicks on a two-year, $12 million deal.
He appeared on The Roommates Show with his new teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to discuss how incredible Victor Wembanyama is.
"The only thing that I was worried about was that he was really skinny," Yabusele said. "I was like: 'I know he is going to put up some muscle. When he (gets) to the league, he is going to change his body. He's not going to stay like this.' I knew this was coming, but I was like: 'OK, he's really, really skinny.' But what impressed me was (his) skills."
"Who does that?" the center continued. "You're just too tall to be doing stuff like that. When he changed his body and went to the league, I saw his transformation. I was like: 'OK, Wemby is the next one, for sure.'"
While the Spurs superstar did miss a significant portion of the 2024-2025 season due to deep vein thrombosis, he is now surrounded by pieces that should make the Spurs an intriguing postseason team, and he should be fully healthy once the season starts in October.
