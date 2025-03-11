Klay Thompson's Honest Statement on Mavericks' Injuries After Spurs Game
With Texas-born country star Charley Crockett sitting courtside, the Dallas Mavericks earned their first win of March in a state rivalry against the San Antonio Spurs on the road.
It took all eight players Jason Kidd had available to do it, but Dallas got it done. For that, Klay Thompson remained optimistic about his team's potential despite a slew of injuries.
"We still have big goals," Thompson explained. "We still want to make a run. Injuries have been awful, but I still love our team."
After losing Anthony Davis to a left adductor strain and Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL, the Mavericks were undersized and outmanned, and likely will be as several key players continue to work toward a hopeful return this season, or in Irving's case, next year.
That's why they simply relied on what they could control.
"We miss those guys dearly — obviously, you can tell," Thompson said. "We lack size out there. But we're showing as much heart as we can. It's just a pleasure to go to battle with them. Each and every person that shows up. That's all you can control."
Thompson notched 26 points and three 3-pointers to flank Spencer Dinwiddie's 28 and Naji Marshall's 23. For the Spurs, a trio of 20-point scorers in Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Harrison Barnes simply wasn't enough.
Considering the state of their opponent, it may not be for the remainder of the season. Yet, as Thompson clarified for the Mavericks, finding success goes beyond measurables. San Antonio just hopes that can ring true when the pair of squads face off again on Wednesday.
"I still believe in this franchise," Thompson said of Dallas. "I'd love to help them return to glory."
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center for game two of the Spurs' series against the Mavericks is set for 8 p.m. EST.
